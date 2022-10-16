Susquehanna Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $165.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $156.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.63 and a 200 day moving average of $208.68. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,810 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.3% during the third quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

