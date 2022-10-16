Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,383,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the September 15th total of 865,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,610.0 days.

Swiss Re Price Performance

SSREF stock remained flat at $69.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

