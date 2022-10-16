Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

EVOL stock remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871. The company has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

