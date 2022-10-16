Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SYF opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 943,553 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.