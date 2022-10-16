Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 4.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,896,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.61. 990,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,660. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

