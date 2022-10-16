T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.35.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.