TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TAGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TAGOF opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

