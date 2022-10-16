Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Taisei Price Performance
OTCMKTS TISCF remained flat at $30.17 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. Taisei has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $32.90.
About Taisei
