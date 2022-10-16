Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taisei Price Performance

OTCMKTS TISCF remained flat at $30.17 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. Taisei has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

