Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 867,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 683.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 52.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.