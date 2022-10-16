Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Acquires $325,500.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,123,642 shares in the company, valued at $33,124,935.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 117,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,394 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $285,799.64.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 25,606 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $93,974.02.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $5.17 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $455.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

