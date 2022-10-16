Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.54. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

