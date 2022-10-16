Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Targa Resources by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

