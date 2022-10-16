TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Update

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on TaskUs to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In related news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at $125,692.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 34.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TaskUs by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $324,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TASK stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.22. 231,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

