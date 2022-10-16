TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. 2,094,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

