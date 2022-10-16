TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. TCV Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in TCV Acquisition by 162.2% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 294,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 182,370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TCV Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

