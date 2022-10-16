TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 57,500 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $5,437,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.3 %

HCC traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 543,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

