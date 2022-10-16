TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,613 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 1,025,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,193. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

