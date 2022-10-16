TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Certara worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 910,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Certara Stock Performance

Certara stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 473,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,329. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -194.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.