TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 2.37. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

