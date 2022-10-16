Teekay (NYSE:TK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Teekay Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Teekay stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 526,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.81 million during the quarter.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
