Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 249.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

HQL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

