Telcoin (TEL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $68.66 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Telcoin has a total market cap of $68.66 million and approximately $607,796.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Telcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.43 or 0.27658368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

