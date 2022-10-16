Teleflex Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $195.67 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $381.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in Teleflex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

