Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

