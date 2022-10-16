Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. 941,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 638,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.1% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 224.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306,510 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 329.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

