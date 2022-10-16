Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $201.07 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013597 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00019307 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007062 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002445 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008943 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,904,017,889,662 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,072,613,161 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
