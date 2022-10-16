Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 566,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $231.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

