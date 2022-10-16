The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Short Interest Up 43.5% in September

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,350,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 19,750,000 shares. Currently, 27.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 589.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 27.3% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $878,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at $471,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 1,300,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,749. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

