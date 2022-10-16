The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,969,000 after buying an additional 153,268 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Coca-Cola by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.6 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
