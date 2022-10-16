The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

The Container Store Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TCS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 332,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $278.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.63 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. As a group, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

