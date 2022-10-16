The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 114,111 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 14.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $658,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.99. 2,398,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

