The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Receives $96.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

