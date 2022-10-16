The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0503 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years.

The Mexico Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

MXF stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The Mexico Fund has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:MXF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of The Mexico Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

