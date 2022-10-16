The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a hold rating for the company.
The Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
