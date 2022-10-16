The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Boosted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 2.4% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

SO stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. 5,079,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

