The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $318,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,827. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

