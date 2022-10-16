The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $35,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,153. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

