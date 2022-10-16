Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires 353 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.47. 11,764,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,087,314. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

