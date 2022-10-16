Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 5.1 %

MS stock traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $75.30. 13,663,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,256. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

