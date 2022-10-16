Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.4% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,043,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 109,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,278. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

