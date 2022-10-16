Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SYK traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.13. 1,607,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.20. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

