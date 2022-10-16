Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

MCD stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,169. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

