Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 10.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,459 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Target by 112.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 22,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $8.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.