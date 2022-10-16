Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

