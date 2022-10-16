Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Tilray were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Tilray by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tilray by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 17,526,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,169,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

