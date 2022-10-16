Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Titan International Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 295,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $776.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.28. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.30 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Titan International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.