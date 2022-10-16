Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,465 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.78. The company has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

