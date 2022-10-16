Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.11 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.11 billion and $3.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00006354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,295.33 or 0.99950868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002753 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00052074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00057542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.24572712 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,238,319.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.