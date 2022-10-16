Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.25.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$9.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$827.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.07 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.