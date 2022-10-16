Traxx Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $199,642.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.11 or 0.27740349 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars.

